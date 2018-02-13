Grand jury indicts Macon Co. sheriff on sexual battery charge

A grand jury indicted the Macon County sheriff for alleged sexual battery on Monday.
In November, 13WMAZ reported that a woman in Ellaville in Schley County, accused Charles Cannon Jr. of inappropriate touching.
13WMAZ obtained a police incident report from August 2017 that said an officer was called to Central Automotive in Ellaville for a complaint of "a male grabbing a female by the buttock."
Cordele Circuit DA Brad Rigby, who's handling the case, said the Schley grand jury charged Cannon with sexual battery, a misdemeanor.
In November, Cannon declined comment on the case.
He was elected Macon County Sheriff in 2016 to replace his father, Charles Cannon Sr.
