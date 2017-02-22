Grand jury performs annual Bibb jail inspection

MACON, GA.-- - The annual inspection results for the Bibb County Jail are in and there are some improvements the grand jury says they would like to see.

Sheriff David Davis says some parts of the Bibb County Jail were built more than 30 years ago, but the building is still expected to meet the grand jury's annual inspections. In January, the group toured the facility and found that about 70% of it had adequate lighting, cleanliness and supervision.



"This is the part that the grand jury found the most issues with. This was not the best design when it was first opened. To get the control station where you monitor the inmates, you have to walk through the inmates to get to it,” explains Sheriff Davis.



The Grand Jury noted some wear and tear on the internal facilities like the doorways, walls, and floors. Sheriff Davis says when the grand jury came to inspect the facility, that holds more than 700 inmates, some of those areas were in repair.



"It was a part of the facility we were getting ready to upgrade and paint. We are halfway through with that. Were they to come today they'd see a different picture,” says Sheriff Davis.



He says they will continue to make the appropriate repairs. But Sheriff Davis says they may need to explore relocating the jail in the future.



"This jail here as it stands probably has another decade and a half, maybe 10 to 15 more years left in it. We keep it very well maintained and clean but there are some infrastructure issues we see coming,” says Sheriff Davis.



They are issues he says they can manage for now. Sheriff Davis says relocating to a new jail could cost anywhere from $100 million to $110 million. He says upgrades to the jail will begin come March.

