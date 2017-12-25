Grandfather, grandson killed in Christmas morning house fire

WARRENTON, GA. - Two people were killed Christmas morning in a Warren County house fire that injured two others.

The fire, which occurred around 5 am, killed Robert Franklin, 78, and his grandson Bob Frails, 17.

Franklin's wife, Toni Franklin, 75, and another grandson, Tyrese Franklin, 14, were Injured and taken to the Augusta Burn Center.

“The exact cause of this deadly and destructive blaze is unknown at this time,” said Deputy Insurance and Fire Commissioner Jay Florence. “Fire investigators with our office believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire.”

These deaths brings Georgia’s fire fatalities totals to 114 for 2017.

