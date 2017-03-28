Grant aims to help teens learn to drive

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Georgia Driver's Education Commission offers up to $500 to teens between 15 and 17 seeking to learn how to drive. It's called the Georgia Driver's Education Grant Scholarship Program.

Click here to apply online.

According to the CDC, Motor Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among U.S. teenagers.

So far, the Georgia Driver's Education Commission handed out nearly 800 grants this month hoping to get these young drivers in gear.

According to Harris Blackwood, Director of Georgia Governors office of Highway Safety and Chairman of the Georgia Drivers Education Commission says, "We're trying to make sure that as many students get that training," said Blackwood. "We know that these are our most youngest drivers and most inexperienced drivers and it is vital that they get this training."

He says there's a strong need.

"About 35 years ago, the decision to take driver's training out of schools when we had the Quality Basic Education Act, and it was done to make sure the students were getting their core curriculum," said

He continued to say that some schools kept the program either in their schools or moved the program to after school, but not all.

The state has handed out nearly 800 grants this month, recipient Asha Howard says she received the grant just two days after applying.

Asha Howard, a high school junior, is one of those students. She says without this grant, she doesn't think she'd be able to afford it.

"That's a lot of money going toward putting $300 to a driving course probably wouldn't have happened," said Howard.

She's learning about street signs and parts of the car.

"Today, we are supposed to learn how to change oil, check tire pressure, and check for a transmission and battery working," said Howard.

She says Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones stopped by and told them about the dangers of distracted driving.

"We saw a lady, she was driving and ran off of the side of the road and her car got stuck between two trees, and we saw her body under the car and we was like, 'This what happens when you're not paying attention,' and that really stuck with a lot of the kids there, including me," said Howard.

Sherry Cannon, the Owner of Georgia Drivers, says this course helps students become more alert on the road, but there's an added bonus to parents

"The parents get a three to five year insurance reduction plus a $150 tax deduction," said Cannon.

Howard says that this will alleviate the pressure from her mother having to take her and her siblings to practice during the week.

She aims to get her driver's license next month.

"It'll help in the long run," said Howard.

Blackwood says that they hope to get data to see how the driver's ed courses help students.

"Many of those who signed up have signed a waiver so that they can look at their driver's record by number that we may be able to go back in three or four years and start looking at their record in terms of crashes, and so forth, and violations and see if those programs are working," said Blackwood.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV