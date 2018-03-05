Grant approved for Fort Valley hotel and movie theater development

Plans to build a three-star hotel and movie theater in Fort Valley are moving forward.

You may remember back in July 2017 when Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams announced the plans for the project, but the vision on paper hasn't made it off the ground yet.

Just last week, the city received a redevelopment grant from the Middle Georgia Regional Commission to start the project.

Yvonne Thomas spoke to the mayor and people in the community who are happy to see the plans moving forward.

After years of planning, city leaders in Fort Valley got the breakthrough they've been waiting for.

It’s the first step of turning the former Peach County Medical Center into the city's first three-star hotel and movie theater.

“It's finally coming to fruition,” said Williams. “We received $350,000 dollars for the asbestos abatement and the demolition.”

Williams says crews will start working on the property this week.

Folks around town say they're happy to see change in their community.

“That hospital’s been there so long,” said Janet Ross.

“We need more activities here for the kids,” said Pamela Williams.

A new hotel and movie theater could keep more resources in the city.

“I think it'll be good because we only have two motels and when we have events in town, they're booked. People end up going to Perry,” said Williams.

The project will cost about $15 million.

Williams says an investor has signed a letter of intent to help fund the project, but a construction start date has not been finalized.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV