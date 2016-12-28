Main Street Macon creating new signs to put around the city

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia awarded organizations in Macon with grants to support Economic development in Downtown Macon.

Some of these projects include: creating bike racks, putting up recycling bins, and moving blighted signs.

Our Gabrielle Dawkins spoke with Main Street Macon to see what plans they had for downtown.

Whether you're a Macon native or touring the city, its downtown attracts many people.

“I am a born and raised Macon product,” said Todd Shuler.

For those like Todd Shuler, he's walked along these Macon streets for more than 30 years.

“Of course as a kid, downtown Macon meant a lot for me to and come and go to other stores that were down here,” said Shuler. “But to also see it go through a period of decline, it was hard to watch the city as things transitioned out to the mall."

Steven Fulbright, a manager at Main Street Macon, received a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to remove signs that he says take away from the city.

“These are signs from old abandoned businesses that are closed. So, when people drive by them, they see the signs and see the closed business. It automatically creates a negative impression,” said Fulbright.

Main Street Macon received four grants that totaled to $38,900 and with that money, they're hoping to bring light and color to the area by creating new signs to put up around the city.

They hope to have the design of the signs finished by the end of spring.

“An area that we can pull from to create this atmosphere that we desperately want and need downtown,” said Fulbright. “The signs are very important markers, so people get a sense that the city is vibrant fresh, and that things are happening. [They’re] so absolutely important,” said Shuler.

