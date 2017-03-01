Grant's Lounge to get major renovations

MACON, GA.-- - Grant's Lounge downtown celebrated its 46th anniversary a few weeks ago. Now they are planning to make some big changes.

Grant's Lounge in downtown Macon has a well-known reputation as a place that launched many music careers.



"Southern rock music was born here at Grant's Lounge. That was with the Allman Brothers, with the black artists and the white artists coming together and coming up with a whole new genre of music called Southern rock,” recalls owner Ed Grant.

Now, the place that has given so much is getting a little tender love and care in the form of renovations. There are plans of adding on a boutique, hotel and restaurant to the lounge with a Southern Rock theme. Grant says it could cost anywhere from $2,000,000 to $3,000,000.



"When you walk in there, that's what it looked like 46 years ago, so there's a lot of things that need to be upgraded. The restrooms need to be upgraded. We've got some roof work that needs to be done. We want to add a kitchen and bring in a food component,” says Grant.



Even the restaurant will serve typical southern dishes. The entrance to the new additions is expected to be in the alleyway on Plum Street. Tressie Evans has been working at Grant's Lounge for 17 years. She says it is a special place.



"It's been nothing but fun and making money and making new friends. I love my job. I really do. I love my job,” says Evans.



But she says no amount of upgrades will change the part of Grant's Lounge that keeps customers coming back.



"But as far as our customers, that's not going to change. Our same customers are going to come in here like they've been doing. It's a routine. Everybody's got to come to Grant's. I don't know what it is. At 12:00, they coming to Grant's,” says Evans.



It is a loyal following that she says has kept the place running all these years. The owner of the lounge says the renovations are expected to begin the first of 2018. He says the new renovations are a way to bring Grant's back to its original roots.

(© 2017 WMAZ)