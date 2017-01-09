Gray boy brightens Army soldier's day

Courtesy of Hayley Wilson

We’ve all had days where we felt like nothing went our way and it feels like cheering up is nearly impossible.

But sometimes all it takes is a few simple words to change someone’s entire day.

That’s exactly what 7-year-old Hayden Todd did on Saturday when he went up to an Army soldier and thanked him for his service to the country.

His mother – Hayley Wilson -- reached out to us on Facebook to share this story.

She said they were going out for Chinese food and Hayden wanted to thank the soldier, so he went up to him and said ‘thank you for what you do sir.’

We think the picture of the soldier’s face says a thousand words about how he felt…better than we ever could.

Thank you for your service to our country!