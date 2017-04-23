Gray Highway Bojangles opens Monday

Final preparations were underway Sunday to ready the second Bojangles location in Macon for business.

New signage put up on Saturday evening indicated the location on 808 Gray Hwy would be opening imminently…as in Monday, April 24.

The first location in Macon opened several weeks ago on Pio Nono Avenue and a third location on Riverside Drive will be opening in the fall, according to Bojangles PR Specialist Cliff Cermak.

The video above was taken in early March, well before the progress they made to complete construction in recent weeks.

Are you ready for ‘round-the-clock biscuits and Bo’ rounds?

