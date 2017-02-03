Great Outdoors Show running all weekend

PERRY, GA.-- - Calling all fishermen and hunters or those just looking to try something new this weekend: the Great Outdoors Show is in Perry and has something for everyone. The Fisharama and Turkeyrama at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry is just the place to go.



"Well, this is probably the Super Bowl of fishing and turkey hunting,” says Sam Stowe with the Georgia Wildlife Federation.



With fishing and hunting seminars along with 123 vendors at the show, Stowe says there is something for everyone.



"We've got a couple of boutiques for the ladies, so we've got something for everybody here. A lot of the guys come to get their upcoming stuff for fishing. A lot of guys here will buy the new equipment for the year and turkey hunting is the same way,” says Stowe.



But he says at the end of the day, it is all about enjoying what nature and the show have to offer.





"There is a lot of friendship here. When I meet people here in the aisle, there's a smile and a kind word. The deals are good, but the friendship and the camaraderie and learning conservation is more important than anything we can buy here,” says Stowe.



Mark Smith, has a booth at the show and he says he takes people out to fish on Lake Oconee. Smith says no matter how sophisticated fishing and hunting equipment gets, it is the simple stuff that makes it enjoyable.



"You can still take a kid and a cane pole and a bucket of worms and go catch fish. That's what's fun about it. You can go from one extreme to the other and still have an enjoyable time,” says Smith.



Something he says will hopefully interest more and more people to come out to the show. The show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults are $10 and seniors as well as kids ages 6 to 12 are $8. For those interested turkey hunting season starts in March 25th.

