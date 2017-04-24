Gregg Allman debunks hospice rumors

(Photo: Dave Martin ASSOCIATED PRESS)

An unverified rumor gone viral on Facebook has been debunked.

Several posts about Gregg Allman being in hospice appeared on Facebook yesterday and quickly spread like wildfire to various online forums and websites.

Fans took country singer Travis Tritt's tweet from Monday morning to be a confirmation of the rumor, however Allman says otherwise.

On a post to his page Allman says, "Hey everyone. I just wanted y’all to know that I’m currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor’s orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin’ “

Allman canceled all of his shows scheduled to take place in the first half of 2017 to focus on his health -- several of those shows were in Macon.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV