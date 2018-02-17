WMAZ
Close

Greyhound bus catches fire on I-75 southbound in Houston County

WMAZ 10:58 AM. EST February 17, 2018

A Greyhound bus caught on fire near mile marker 126 on I-75 southbound late Friday night.  

The call for the fire came in around 11:05 p.m., according to Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams. 

The bus was carrying 43 passengers including the driver and no one was injured. 

Passengers were transported to a location off the highway by a Houston County bus to wait for a replacement Greyhound bus to take them to their destination.

The incident occurred near exit 127, which is the Montezuma exit.  

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. 

 

© 2018 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories