Greyhound bus catches fire on I-75 southbound in Houston County

A Greyhound bus caught on fire near mile marker 126 on I-75 southbound late Friday night.

The call for the fire came in around 11:05 p.m., according to Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams.

The bus was carrying 43 passengers including the driver and no one was injured.

Passengers were transported to a location off the highway by a Houston County bus to wait for a replacement Greyhound bus to take them to their destination.

The incident occurred near exit 127, which is the Montezuma exit.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

