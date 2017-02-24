Grinstead podcaster says arrest was a 'shock'

Ocilla reacts to Tara Grinstead case.

The City of Ocilla is still dealing with the news that Tara Grinstead’s alleged killer is behind bars.

The GBI announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke on Thursday.

Grinstead disappeared in 2005. She was a teacher and local beauty queen.

Her case caught the attention of a podcaster more than a year ago.

Payne Lindsey said he’s been studying the case for more than a year and his podcast about it, “Up and Vanished” was released roughly six months ago.

WMAZ spoke to Lindsey on Friday outside the Irwin County Courthouse. Lindsey said he was shocked to hear authorities arrested a suspect after all this time.

Lindsey also said the suspect’s name, Ryan Alexander Duke, was news to him.

But, Lindsey did not express regret for naming others in his podcast in conversations about potential suspects.

“No, I don't feel guilty naming anybody, you know I always made a really strong point to be very open honest and sincere about whatever I was saying. I never came out and said I think this, if someone told me that, I would play it for you,” Lindsey said outside the courthouse.

He said some people looked guilty, even if it wasn’t their fault.

Lindsey also said he felt his podcast helped uncover things that weren’t true.

