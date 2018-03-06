Group holds protest against Bibb Co. annual garbage bill

(Photo: KCHL, KCHL)

The Middle Georgia branch of National Action Network held a press conference Tuesday to protest Bibb County’s annual garbage fee.

The group met at the Macon-Bibb Government Center shortly after noon to say they’ve begun a petition asking Bibb commissioners to walk back their 2017 decision to move from a quarterly garbage fee to an annual rate.

RELATED: People in Macon react to possibility of annual garbage bill (Feb. 2017)

RELATED: Bibb County moves to annual garbage bill (March 2017)

RELATED: Bibb homeowners receive first annual garbage bill (Dec. 2017)

RELATED: Verify -- Can the county charge taxpayers for services they did not provide (Dec. 2017)

Sarah Hunt, spokesperson and president of Middle Georgia’s NAN, says the ordinance is unfair because the fee is being collected for a service they haven’t received yet.

She also says there is nothing in the ordinance that details the refunding of unused fees due to extenuating circumstances, and that it’s wrong for people being charged fees for houses they don’t currently occupy.

The group says it’s harmful to senior citizens or those on a fixed-income.

Unpaid fees could lead to a property lien. The $300 fee is due by April 2.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV