Group of young women donate 'Little Library' to Houston Co. NAACP

My Sister's Keeper presents 'Little Library" to Houston Co. NAACP President

A group of young ladies used Presidents Day 2017 to honor Black History Month in Houston County with a gift of education.

The group of young women donated what they call the start of a 'Little Library' to the County’s NAACP headquarters.

It was a festive day at the Houston County NAACP office in Warner Robins.





Kids came to have their faces painted, get some food, and to read.

They were reading books donated by a group called 'My Sister's Keeper.’

Gianna Williams is a member and says this was important to teach younger kids that there is more to black history than just a few stories.

“These days people just like teach the same things over and over again like Martin Luther King or Rosa Parks. So, they have different books to know more about their history instead of just two or three things, because they don't teach it,” said Williams.

All the books included in their so-called 'Little Library' are focused on African American history and culture.

NAACP President and Reverend Rutha Jackson says the books are important because they let little kids know they have plenty of role models.

“They need to be able to envision role models that look like themselves. Role models that have advanced, role models that have made it to what we call the top, and give them hope that you can do the same,” Jackson said.

And that's part of the goal of My Sister's Keeper.

The group teaches character, leadership, and service to teenage girls from Houston, Peach, and Bibb counties as part of a 12-month program.

They also work on the girls’ self-esteem and help connect them with successful women in the community.

For 14-year-old London Roach, she was glad the group let her share with younger kids.

“I enjoy it, seeing kids interact with Black history, and it's something I love too,” Roach said.

NAACP President Jackson said they were still working out the details on scheduling reading days for community children at the office.

For anyone interested in the ‘Little Library’ or in donating, the office is located at 213 Suzanne Drive in Warner Robins.

Anyone interested in enrolling their daughter in the My Sister’s Keeper program can contact Fenika Miller at Fenika@newvisionmsk.org.

Enrollment is open through the end of February and is limited to middle and high school aged girls.

