Group teaching African-American history with annual Heritage Day

Bob Melvin, a member of a Montezuma Preservation Society, 12th annual Heritage Day, wants to teach the community how African-American farmers kept food on the table during the early 1900s. (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Central Georgia's African-American community has some deep historical roots.

Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to one Montezuma Preservation group that wants to show life down on the farm.

"Every month should be a month served for Black History."

Bob Melvin, a member of a Montezuma Preservation Society, says during the 1930s, dozens of people got the chance to farm their own land under the federal Flint River Resettlement project, and the farm life wasn't always convenient.

"We didn't always walk into grocery stores to get those ribs, hams, sausages, and things of that nature," says Melvin.

And for the group's 12th annual Heritage Day, he wants to teach the community how African-American farmers kept food on the table during the early 1900s.

"Tomorrow's event is going to focus on pre-curing the hog, but we will have exhibits out to talk about goat farming. We will have a cotton picking demonstration, we will have demonstrations on how to can and preserve foods," Melvin says, along with a showcase of dozens of old tools lining their table in the Preservation Society's museum.





"These scales here were used in '65,'66," Melvin says.

But the most important thing for Melvin is working hands on with children who understand the importance.

"That lets me know that that child is not going to forget that, so as long as we continue to show and teach them and work with them, then they can pass it along as they continue to get older," says Melvin.

Melvin says, "We should never forget our past in order for us to move forward in our future."

The Annual Heritage Day will take place at the community park on Flint River Farms Road.

The event is free. It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts until noon.

(© 2017 WMAZ)