Group works to add lights and make Eisenhower Parkway safer

Macon's Eisenhower Corridor could become safer thanks to a new project that would add more lighting along the road. This is a part of Macon's first improvement district that was approved in 2015. It uses funds from an extra property tax placed on businesses in the area to help it grow.

As the sun sets on Macon's Eisenhower parkway, Casey Walters says the outside becomes a little bit scarier.

“Because we have a lot of people who walk back and forth, so it would make it a lot less sketchy,” says Walters. She works just off of the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Bloomfield Road. Walters says adding street lights could help bring more people to the area.

“It'd probably make people more to come over this way to feel more safe and feel like, 'OK, I can go over there,'” says Walters.

Safety is why Jamie Arnold says the Eisenhower Business Improvement District is working to get rid of dark spots along the road.

“So they will be on top of the utility poles diagonal two at each intersection,” says Arnold describing the lights. Arnold says they are asking Bibb commissioners to approve a resolution that would add street lighting to the intersections of Presidential Parkway, Bloomfield Road, Macon Tech Drive, and Oglesby Place along Eisenhower Parkway.

The district will pay $1,498.28 to put in the poles, and the county would pay $249.68 a month for electrical costs. A cost that Arnold says would go towards helping the area grow.

“If people feel safe they’re more likely to continue to come back and you know shop and dine,” says Arnold.

Maulick Patel works across the intersection from Walters and says street lights could also help his business get more customers because he says right now people cannot see his store very well at night.

“People just driving by also can see the stores and they can just know that there’s a liquor store a gas station,” says Maulick.

This resolution still needs approval from the full commission at Tuesday’s meeting.

