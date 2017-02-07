Groups gather for National Black HIV/AIDS Day

MACON, GA.-- - According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV. Of all the racial groups, African Americans bear the biggest brunt of the HIV and AIDS cases.

Tuesday night, Lil Benny's Smokehouse opened up their restaurant for an informational meeting for National Black HIV and AIDS Day. It is a disease that the CDC says 37 million people are infected with. London Benton, with the outreach group Speak Out, says he was diagnosed in 2013.

"I didn't have that support that I wish I could've had back then, so I want to make sure that nothing I went through at that time that no one will have to go through that today in 2017, because the medicine is better, the support system is, you know, not as gruesome,” says Benton.

He says when the people he knew first found out, it was difficult for them to handle.



"My church family turned on me, my immediate family turned on me, but through getting educated about it now, not only have I educated my family, now your family can educate people that you may never get a chance to talk to,” says Benton.



The North Central Health District and the group Greater Than AIDS also showed up to educate those here in Macon. People were even encouraged to write down how HIV has affected their lives. Frantiearro Green says he is hoping to prove the statistics wrong by creating a safe environment to talk about HIV.



"In my home, we have that conversation, so I'm not a part of the statistics that you say I'm a part of, or the stigma that comes with black families not having that conversation,” says Green.



But Benton says just getting the word out and educating people is key.



"If I'm HIV positive, there's 20 other people that know about my status. If I can educate those 20 people, and think about the people they'll meet that I won't. Hopefully we can break this stigma,” says Benton.



It is something he says that is getting better but is not gone completely. Mercer Medicine is also conducting a research study for HIV prevention called "Discover Prep". It uses volunteers to test out two different types of preventative medications.

(© 2017 WMAZ)