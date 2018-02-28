Groups say they will help fill Komen's void

The Central Georgia chapter of Susan. G. Komen is leaving Georgia. They will officially close their doors on March 31st, but hospitals and healthcare providers in Central Georgia will stop getting breast cancer funding from the organization.

Two breast cancer groups that have been in the area for a while have said that they will continue to serve people in the community whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

Carmen Neil, founder of Ta Ta Bang Bang, said that she knew that her role will be extended when she found out Komen was leaving. She thought this might be the last year for the event, but then she got an email that she took as a sign from God that she needed to step up, not step down. “Tuesday, I got an email from Houston healthcare that said they needed assistance because Komen was closing their doors and I was like there you go again showing up again. I got another phone call on Thursday from a group who needed help with screening in Peach County.”

Neil said this will leave a hole for healthcare providers, trying to cover the costs of screenings “Its unfortunate that they did close their doors and were sadden by it because the money isn’t going to be there for the screening because Navicent and other hospitals are dependent upon it for the screenings,” said Neil.

Neil said that she hopes that more people will want to donate or get involved with the group. Neil said she is going to do her best to make sure their shooting clays charity event in April is a success.

Laura Paxton, Executive Director for United in Pink, said that their group focuses on helping entire families impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. She said that 100% of the money they raise goes towards helping those families.

Paxton said that if people missing racing with Komen, they will be hosting their fifth annual 5K in October and 100% of the profits will go towards helping those families.

When it comes to pulling funding together to help pay for screenings and education, Paxton said it might take time for them to see if there is a need in the community to help people get treatments. “If our community saw the gap in the area of diagnostics and asked us to fill that, then that would be something to consider, but that is not our mission at this point,” said Paxton.

If you’d like to get involved in either of the groups, their links are below:

https://www.facebook.com/UnitedInPink/

https://www.facebook.com/TaTaBangBang/

© 2018 WMAZ-TV