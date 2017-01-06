GSP Trooper Sean Story helps travlers before winter storm

With the chance of snow in parts of Central Georgia, Georgia State Patrol Troopers say it’s best to stay off the roads overnight. If you have to drive in winter weather, troopers say planning is key.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sean Story says if you're driving in winter weather, you don't want to get stuck without a safety kit. “It's good to have a flashlight, a first aid kit,” said Trooper Story. “Having some food or water in the vehicle, and having jumper cables in case you get somewhere and need a jump.”



But around 7 a.m. Friday morning, it's a lesson Karen Thomas and her husband learned the hard way while traveling to Florida without an emergency kit. “We're coming from Ohio. We had to head back home to get back to work,” said Karen Thomas. “We stopped here for a few minutes so that he could get some rest so he wasn't a danger to traffic out there, and our car just ran out of battery.”



But it just so happens, Trooper Story was only a few feet away with his emergency kit. “Thank goodness,” said Thomas. “Thank God, actually. There's an officer and we asked him for help and he so generously came right over with jumper cables and started our car.”



Trooper Story says he's happy to help but this is why planning is key. “It always helps to have a plan and have the right stuff in your car in case something like that does happen,” said Trooper Story.



Because it's better to be safe than stranded. Trooper Story says you should carry a cell phone charger in your car in case you need to call for help.