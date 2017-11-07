GSP trooper injured after alleged drunk driver hits him on highway

(Photo: Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Department)

FORSYTH COUNTY - A Georgia State Trooper was hit by an alleged drunk driver while directing traffic during rush hour Monday morning.

Georgia State Patrol trooper Aaron Degourville was directing early morning traffic on SR 369 just west of Bannister road. Degourville, who was wearing a reflective traffic vest, was then hit by a 2003 BMW traveling in the eastbound lane.

According to GSP, the trooper suffered serious injuries as a result.

The driver, 44 year-old David Michael Sommer, has been charged with driving under the influence. He is currently in Forsyth County Jail.

