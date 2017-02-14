GSW to name Public Safety building in honor of fallen officers

Georgia Southwestern State University’s Public Safety building is set to be renamed this spring to honor fallen officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

A release from GSW says the Board of Regents for the state approved a proposal to name it the ‘Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building.’

The two officers were killed in the line of duty last December and the release says their names will be remembered the way they lived, side-by-side, as friends and classmates.

“The dedication of our building to our fine young fallen officers is an honor to our department,” said GSW Public Safety Director Mike Tracy. “Both of these men, at a young age, dedicated themselves to a profession of public service.”

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott thanked the university community for choosing to memorialize the officers by naming a building after them.

The date has not been released at this time. For additional information, call (229) 931-2037.

