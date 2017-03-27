Guardian Centers begin disaster training this week

The Department of Defense is holding one of the state's largest disaster relief training exercises at the Guardian Centers in Perry.

Our Madison Cavalchire was there and has more on what first responders will learn at this week's events.

This elaborate set at the Guardian Centers in Perry already looks like it's been through a natural disaster, but Tim Maloney with the Guardian Centers says starting Wednesday, around 1,000 participants will know what it's like to respond to hurricanes and tornados.

"In the event they have to respond for real, they have worked through some of the challenges that they'll face in a real event here at Guardian Centers, so decisions are better, decisions are quicker, and our response is faster, which ultimately saves lives," Maloney said.

The Department of Defense is hosting the week-long training event called Vigilant Guard.

Maloney says realistic sets and role players will help first responders practice search and rescue, advanced first aid, and hazmat situations that might occur during a natural disaster.

"It's very important to be training these missions and skill sets prior to the actual event, so when we do respond to a hurricane, we have these relationships already intact, and we have working relationships," said Jeff Bezore with the Georgia Department of Defense.

Maloney says Vigilant Guard training happens four times a year.

This event is preparing first responders for natural disasters, but past events have trained them for emergencies, like infectious diseases and terrorist attacks.

