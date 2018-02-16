Gun found inside Bibb County jail

Deputies found a gun inside the Bibb County jail after being tipped off by someone outside of the jail. That’s according to Lt. Sean DeFoe with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeFoe says on Wednesday, a female inmate called her husband and told him that some other inmates had a gun inside the jail. He says the husband then called the Bibb Sheriff’s Office and they immediately searched the entire female block.

He says deputies inside the jail found a small handgun like a .22 Derringer. DeFoe says the gun was never used inside the jail.

He says right now they are still investigating how the gun got into the jail, but they believe it could have been brought in inside a body cavity.

Two inmates were charged with possession of a drug, weapon, or alcohol by an inmate.

DeFoe didn’t know the names of the inmates when asked.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV