Gun protesters aim at Georgia lawmakers

Georgia lawmakers didn't get a break Wednesday when anti-gun protesters took their annual gathering to an area outside the Capitol building.

Instead, they heard anti-gun comments and calls for reforms from some fellow state lawmakers. They also got a gentle nudge in that direction from U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

Isakson, a Cobb County Republican and former state lawmaker, visited the Capitol Wednesday while back home during the congressional recess.

Although Isakson didn't mention the national unrest triggered by last week's murder of 17 high school students in Parkland, Fla., he did say federal and state lawmakers need "to make our classrooms safe for out kids."

Isakson made the remarks while addressing members of the Georgia House of Representatives. He didn't say how the lawmakers should address the issue.

After Isakson left the House chamber, some House members addressed the gun issue. "Why are guns more important than kids?" one representative said. "Children should not be marching for their lives," added another. "Stand with our children."

For several years, members of the anti-gun Moms Demand Action group have demonstrated inside the Georgia Capitol building. Last year's rally drew 150 participants.

But in the wake of last week's murders at Majory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida, the event was moved outside to accommodate the hundreds of people who showed up to throw their support behind anti-gun legislation.

Among other things, the Moms group wants background checks at gun shows, regulations on bump stocks and a ban on assault weapons.

Earlier this week, President Trump also swung his support behind bump stock regulations.

Meanwhile, some Majory Stoneman students are preparing a March 24, anti-gun protest in Washington, D.C. It's called "March for Our Lives" and the organizers will be demanding that Congress enact legislation that will increase gun control and improve school safety measures.

The organizers say March for Our Lives is a school safety issue, not a political event.

While some federal and state lawmakers say they want some gun reforms, others say they don't want to infringe on the constitutional guarantees of the right for citizens to bear arms.

In the past, anti-gun sentiment died down a few days and weeks after a mass killing spree. Will it fizzle again or will the Majory Stoneman murders trigger meaningful gun reforms?

