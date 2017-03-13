Gunfire incidents reported at Warner Robins bar months before fatal shootings

Double homicide at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins

Months before the recent shooting deaths of two men at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins, police responded to three gunfire incidents there.

13WMAZ filed an open records request for incidents during the last two years at the 4993 Russell Parkway bar following the March 2 shooting deaths of Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26.

The men were shot to death inside the bar after a fight. Police are looking for Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., who they say is responsible for killing Hart and Adams.

According to reports given to 13WMAZ Monday, police responded to 20 incidents at the bar during the last two years. Most of the calls include car break-ins, fights and some thefts.

Police were called to Jus One More on Feb. 16 just before 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots, according to a police incident report. A member of the bar's security staff told officers that he saw two men firing guns in the air in the parking lot. Police found 9mm and 12 gage shot-shells in the parking lot, the report states.

Officers put out a "be on the lookout" call for the vehicle the shooters were driving. Perry police found the vehicle and two men were arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers were called to the bar Nov. 26, 2016 just before 2 a.m. A Jus One More employee told police he was trying to close when he heard gunshots in the parking. The officer found shell casing for a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson. No arrests were made.

Police were called to the bar after 2 a.m. Nov. 11, 2016 for a report of a man who was shot in the hand. The man told police someone followed him from the bar, attempted to rob him and shot him in the hand. The man then changed his story saying some men tried to shoot at him while he was driving and he shot himself in the hand reaching for his firearm.

The man eventually admitted that he accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to an incident report.

