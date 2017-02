A gunman attempted to rob Family Dollar on Rocky Drive in Macon on Sunday.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating and armed robbery attempt at Family Dollar, 1415 Rocky Creek Road, Macon. It happened at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

A man with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk, the news release states. As the clerk attempted to open the register, the gunman ran from the store.

