Gunman fires shot during Warner Robins restaurant robbery

Two men, one armed with a gun, robbed Top Wok Chinese restaurant, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, at about 8:54 p.m. Monday.
After demanding money from the workers, the men ran from the business with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Warner Robins police news release. One of the men was wearing a ski mask, the other had a bandana over his face.
As they were running, the gunman fired a shot at the building striking the drive-thru window, the news release states.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers, 1-877-68CRIME.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs