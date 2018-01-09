Gunman fires shot during Warner Robins restaurant robbery

Two men, one armed with a gun, robbed Top Wok Chinese restaurant, 1244 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, at about 8:54 p.m. Monday.

After demanding money from the workers, the men ran from the business with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Warner Robins police news release. One of the men was wearing a ski mask, the other had a bandana over his face.

As they were running, the gunman fired a shot at the building striking the drive-thru window, the news release states.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers, 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV