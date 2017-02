A man was robbed at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Fastee Food Store, 2893 Napier Ave., Macon.

Ketankumar Patel was going to his car when he was approached by two males, one of which pulled out a handgun, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The robbers took Patel's wallet and left in a small gray car, the news release states.

