Hop In convenience store, 1104 W. Highway 96, Warner Robins was robbed at gunpoint at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, according to Warner Robins police.

One of the robbers was wearing a hockey mask similar to the one worn by the character Jason in the horror movie "Friday the 13th."

The other two were wearing hooded sweatshirts with their faces covered.

The men left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Det. Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV