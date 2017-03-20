Gunmen rob Warner Robins store

The Om Food Mart in Warner Robins was robbed Monday morning. (Photo: Custom)

The Om Food Mart at 700 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, was robbed at about 7 a.m. Monday.

Two men armed with a gun, dressed in all black with their faces covered took money from the store. No one was injured and no customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, according to a police news release.

K9 officers from Perry Police Department assisted Warner Robins police.

Anyone with information can contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.





© 2017 WMAZ-TV