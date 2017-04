Three males with a handgun robbed Rocky's Quick Stop, 1913 Elberta Road, Warner Robins at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

No one was injured and the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

