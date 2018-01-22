Hall & Oates plan Atlanta tour stop with Train

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Daryl Hall and John Oates along with Train are coming to Atlanta this year.

Their North American summer tour kicks off May 1 in Sacramento, California.

This marks the first time legendary duo Daryl Hall and John Oates will tour together with fellow award winning hitmakers, Train.

They’ll stop at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth on Wednesday, June 20 at 7p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. for more information, click here.

Daryl Hall said of the summer outing, "This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I love Train, and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ show together.”

“Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018," added John Oates.

“I’ve known Daryl Hall and John Oates for a few years now and after being their fan my entire life, we now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music. This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss,” said Pat Monahan.

