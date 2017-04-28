Hancock County Courthouse receives preservation honors

Sparta community members gather at the Hancock County Courthouse for a rededication ceremony.

The Hancock County Courthouse in Sparta received preservation honors on Friday.

The Courthouse received the Marguerite Williams Award, an award given to a project that's had the greatest impact on preservation. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation says the honor is a result of the community's determination to rebuild the historic building after a fire destroyed it 2014.

The courthouse has served the county since 1883 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nicknamed "Her Majesty" by those in Sparta, the Courthouse was reconstructed and reopened in 2016.

The Courthouse also received an award for Excellence in Preservation.

