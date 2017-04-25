Hancock County's school board hearing pushed back

SPARTA, GA.-- - The Hancock County Board of Education could be headed for a turning point. That is after a poor review from a national accreditation agency AdvancedEd. A hearing will be held to determine if the board should stay or go.

Here are some details from the monitoring review they sent back in September. The board listed eight improvement priority points that they asked the Hancock County Board of Education to work on. They included things like updating the policy manual and posting it publicly, documenting meeting minutes, having meetings consistently, getting appropriate training to work with the Superintendent and following policies on hiring and firing.

Two of those policies were partially met, 2 were fully met and 4 were not met at all. Some examples from the accreditation report on problems with the Hancock Board include a quote that says “Hancock County schools remain in dire and immediate need” of leadership.

It also says, “the students in the Hancock County schools are suffering from poor oversight and inadequate attention to their needs.”

The report also says the high school principal got “exceedingly high marks of outstanding performance” on his evaluation, but board members “didn't like him.” The superintendent wanted to rehire him, but it says once he realized board members didn't like him, he asked him to resign.

The report also details that the board makes personnel moves “based on relationships” and ignores job performance.



WMAZ reached out to all 5 members on the board and the superintendent. They said no one in the district would be commenting on it ,but they did send us this statement saying that their state hearing, originally set for May 4th would now be moved to August 24th. We also reached out to Sparta's Mayor William Evans Junior about the possible Board of Education suspension and he declined to comment.



WMAZ spoke to several people in the community about the ongoing issues with the board. One woman says her granddaughter goes to school in Hancock County.



"It's very concerning for me you know in the county because we do want our children to be the best they can be. Maybe if all these concerns have come to the surface then someone is seriously not right. Someone needs to come in and assist the board with home to conduct a better school for a better education for our children,” says Wilhemina Battle.



A student in Hancock County says her mother is a teacher there. She thinks some things could be improved compared to the education system in Macon-Bibb County.



"She lets us hold books but she doesn't have them for us to take home. All of our teachers do not let us take books home. They're scared we might break them. She gives us one page that if we did that in the classroom and something else we're going to go over for tomorrow she gives us that page,” says Lauren McClain.



The district also received a grade from the Georgia School Reports. That grade was also low. In 2014 the district received a "D" grade, in 2015 it dropped down to an "F", and last year Hancock County brought in another "F" grade for the district.



Last November Governor Nathan Deal suspended all five members of the Dooly County school board. In February the Hancock County Board of Education said they will "vigorously defend themselves from being thrown out"

As of this month Hancock Central Middle School has been removed from the Focus list. That is the list of lowest performing 10% of Title One schools. Title one schools are schools that need funding to meet the needs of at-risk and low-income students. Meanwhile Hancock Central High School is still on the priority list from 2015. That is schools on the lowest performing 5% of Title One schools

© 2017 WMAZ-TV