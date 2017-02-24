The Hancock County Board of Education is on Governor Nathan Deal's chopping block after poor reviews from a national accreditation agency.

Katina Culver owns a hair salon in Sparta, but when she’s not styling hair, she’s taking care of her kids who go to Hancock County schools.

“I thought that we were alright, but I guess not,” Culver said.

The Hancock County school board faces a suspension hearing before the State Board of Education this May.

According to the state, the system is in jeopardy of losing its accreditation by a national agency.

“They should want what’s best for our kids,” Culver said. “We shouldn’t be in this situation. Every time you turn around, it's always something, it's really depressing.”

In 2015, the Agency AdvancED gave the district eight areas to improve on before they returned. They include following their own policies and following their code of ethics.

In their follow-up report this fall, AdvancED says after 13 months, the district has made adequate improvements in just 3 of those areas.

"The students in the Hancock County Schools are suffering from poor oversight and inadequate attention to their needs," the report says.

That’s why the state planned a hearing on whether to remove the current board from office, in hopes of turning things around.

“You got to clean up,” Culver said. “If were about lose are accreditation for this, we got to get right, you got to clean it up.”

Governor Deal suspended all five members of the Dooly County school board last November.

(© 2017 WMAZ)