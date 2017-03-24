Handicap parking allowed in Central City Park

After several months of renovations, Central City Park is ready to host the Cherry Blossom Festival but it’s changing the parking situation.

“We had to park a good distance and we had to walk down here,” Gloria Hill said.

Her husband and aunt were visiting the festivities for the first time.

“I had to push my aunt cause she’s handicap and after I got down here, my husband he has COPD and he had a problem. Someone told him we could come to the handicap section which really helped.”

The park is in the midst of a $6 million upgrade, with $3.7 million worth of work already completed.

“With the park still under construction, there’s just not the availability like it had been in the past,” Don Bailey said.

He is the festival chair. Bailey says the only people allowed to park inside Central City Park are those with Handicapped-driver decals at the United Building. That’s where they have the annual Pink Pancake Breakfast.

“Most of the parking is in lots outside of the park,” Bailey said.

There's about 100 spots in that lot and Hill’s thankful that she won’t have to push her aunt very far on the way out.



“It's better than from the front entrance, it’s a lot better,” Hill said.

Parking:

Park & Walk:

Two parking lots are located along Walnut Street. One lot is also located along 7th Street.

Handicap Parking:

Handicap parking is located inside Central City Park at the United Building.

Park & Ride:

· 520 Fifth Street

· 615 Fifth Street

· New Street & Riverside Drive (843 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31201)

· Macon Centreplex (200 Coliseum Drive, Macon, GA 31217)

Free shuttle service to and from Central City Park will run every 15-20 minutes. Shuttle service begins one hour before park open, and ends one hour after park close.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV