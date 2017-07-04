Happy Birthday USA and Herschel Walker day in Wrightsville

Trojan Way was renamed Herschel Walker Drive in Wrightsville on Tuesday.

They came decked out in Red, White and Blue on Tuesday in Wrightsville to celebrate the USA.

They were also there to celebrate one of their own - Herschel Walker. The town renamed Trojan Way Herschel Walker Drive in honor of the UGA football great.

"This says Herschel Walker Drive," he said holding up the sign bearing his name. "It should say Willis and Christine Walker because without them, I wouldn't be here," he added recognizing his parents.

