Happy Halloween! Reboot in downtown Macon to host Hocus Pocus viewing

Reboot Retrocade & Bar will host a viewing of the movie Hocus Pocus to celebrate Halloween at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Before the viewing, the bar will be handing out free popcorn and candy while supplies last, according to employee Alex Paul.

Paul says the event is for patrons who are 21 and up, and ID cards will be check at the door.

Reboot Retrocade & Bar is located at 566 Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

