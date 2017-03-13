Hard Freeze Likely For Midweek

Potential for a hard freeze this week (Photo: WMAZ)

One of the coldest air masses of the season will bring sub-freezing temperatures to the are by midweek.

Anyone with sensitive plants outdoors are urged to protect them Tuesday and Wednesday night as lows drop into the 20s.

In fact, temperatures will be so cold Wednesday night that we may tie a record low. The 101 year old record is 26 degrees, and the current forecast is 27.

Farmers are also urged to protect any crops through Friday. The good news is that temperatures are expected to warm up again as we head into the weekend.

