Harpin's closes after 12 years in Macon, owner retires

After over 40 years of cooking at Macon-area restaurants, Chef Paul Harpin is retiring.

Friday afternoon, Harpin and his wife closed their restaurant, Harpin's, on Brookdale Avenue after serving home cooked soups and sandwiches to customers for the last 12 years.

Harpin began his cooking career at the age of 15 in London and moved to Macon in 1974.

He says he has cooked for "big names" like Cher, Mick Jagger, and President Jimmy Carter, but his favorite part of this job has been getting to know his local customers.

"Wonderful! My customers have been with me for a long time, like 40 years," says Harpin. "I've even fed some of my customers' grandchildren."

Harpin and his wife are planning to move to Virginia upon their retirement, and said they are thankful for their time in Macon.

