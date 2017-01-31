Wesleyan College canceled classes Tuesday in response to an alleged hate crime on campus.

Riya Adhikari, a student from Nepal, posted this image to her Facebook page Monday night.

She says someone wrote, "Go Away Immigrant #Trump" outside of her dorm room door.

A campus police report says someone also left racial slurs written on other students doors, as well as in a stairway wall.

Shalandra Royal says Riya's positive response is inspirational.

"She's owning her nationality, she's owning her religion, she's owning who she is, and everyone in America needs to take note of that. Everyone needs to own what they bring to the table," she says.

Many students said they were surprised to hear about the sign on such a diverse campus.

Wesleyan say about a quarter of their students are international students from 20 countries.

Anika Tabassum says Wesleyan College has been a safe haven for her.

But it goes to show that, "It could happen to anyone. Instead of staying quiet, we should speak up," she says.

The college sent out a message to its students Tuesday stating, "In a world where hate hides behind cruel words written on walls and doors, we will come together proudly and openly to celebrate our beautifully diverse community."

Students said they came out to support their fellow sisters, and one student wants the culprit to know that, "There are better ways to express how you feel or get your thoughts across than to purposely hurt or offend someone, and quite frankly, there are better things to do with your time and energy, so do something else," says D'Maya Kirkland, a freshman at Wesleyan.

Campus police chief Lionel Doss say they're investigating the case.

