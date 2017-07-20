Heat continues today

Mostly dry conditions with big time heat through the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Rain chances increase again by next week bringing temperatures back to the low 90s.

Today...Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday...Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy with a chance for a few storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy with a chance for a few storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

