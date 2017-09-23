Rutland High senior killed in wreck laid to rest

On Saturday, Rutland High School senior Heather Harrod was laid to rest.

Her visitation and funeral service were Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lizella Baptist Family Life Center.

Dozens of her closest friends and family showed up to remember the 17-year-old.

According to deputies, Harrod was killed in an accident Tuesday just north of Hartley Bridge Road. They say she was going north on I-475 near the I-75 split when she went off the road.

Some of her friends say they remember hanging out with her earlier that day.

"All I can remember of her was that she was always happy. She always had good energy. She was just amazing. That day she passed… in second period, she played soccer with us. She mercy ruled us in soccer. She played good, she played amazing,” recalled Kierra George.

Some of Heather's other classmates say they were in weightlifting class with her and will always remember her smile and long blonde hair. They say it is a reminder to live every day to the fullest.

"All we can do right now is pray and thank God for another day because you don't know who you're going to lose. Just comfort your loved ones right now, this is the time to hold your close friends even tighter than they were before,” said Bailey Caldwell.

Heather Harrod's classmates at Rutland High also held a candlelight vigil for her Wednesday.

