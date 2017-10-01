Hello Fall Weather!

Fall-like weather is finally here.. for today at least! We'll be noticeably cooler with highs down in the upper 70s. We'll see a good supply of sunshine and breezy conditions throughout today and even tomorrow.We do start a gradual warm up for the work week. Highs will creep back into the mid 80s by mid week, and mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. Rain is still yet to be found, however, models aren't in agreement for Saturday, so we will continue to watch for a rain chance by the weekend.

Today... Plenty of sunshine! Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy, with gusts of 20 mph possible.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Monday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.



Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.



Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Clouds linger. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV