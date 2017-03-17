"Her soul was beautiful, her spirit, her face" friend recalls about Cheryl White

Donna Kiefer said she and Cheryl White were inseparable when they were in junior high school.

White was stabbed to death in 1975 in Warner Robins. Another classmate, Mary Jane Stewart, was arrested Friday in San Antonio,Texas - 42 years later.

"Her soul was beautiful, her spirit, her face," Kiefer said about White.

She also remembers Stewart.

"As far as Mary Jane, our circles didn't cross and we made certain they didn't cross."





Warner Robins police were called to the Parkway Apartments on Crestview Drive shortly after 1 a.m. back in November of 1975.

When officers got to the apartment, they found White dead with multiple stab wounds.

Stewart was 18 years old at the time of the murder and police say they both knew each other.

Stewart, who's now 59, is in jail in San Antonio awaiting extradition back to Houston County.

San Antonio police told 13WMAZ Friday that they received a call from officers in Georgia requesting assistance to arrest a wanted person. The Texas officers were dispatched 5414 E. Midcrown Drive where they arrested Stewart.

Former Warner Robins Mayor Chuck Shaheen told 13WMAZ that he requested a few years ago that investigators reopen the case. He too was a friend of Cheryl White, he says.

"Cheryl was a beautiful person and we just want to make sure people remember her," Shaheen said.

