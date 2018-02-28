(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The 36th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off on March 16, 2018 with the opening ceremony beginning at noon at Central City Park.

Since we are so close to the start of the Pinkest Party on Earth, we decided to highlight some of the festival's most popular events that are returning this year:

Bed Race (March 17)

The Bed Race will begin at Third and Cherry Street at 1:00 p.m. The Bed Race is free to anyone who wants to attend. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department are the reigning champs of the exciting race!

Teams raced their beds down Cherry Street. (Photo: Claudia Taylor)

36th Annual Parade (March 18)

The 36th Annual Parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Cherry and Third Street. The parade will have floats. military units and more. Anyone is welcome to enjoy the parade for free.

Third Street Park Festivities (March 19-23)

The festivities will recur each day beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be a special theme each day with entertainers and horse-drawn carriage rides. The carriage rides will be free along with donuts and coke.

Easter Egg Hunt (March 24)

The Easter Egg Hunt will be at Middle Georgia State University's Macon campus at 2:00 p.m. Children between the ages of two and ten are welcome to join in on the hunt. Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, games and food. The event is free.

Kids hunt for Easter eggs at Frank Johnson Recreation Center. (Photo: D Hunter Joyce)

Food Truck Frenzy (March 24-25)

The festival's Food Truck Frenzy will be on Third and Mulberry Street at 10 a.m. on March 24 and 7 p.m. on March 25. Gourmet food trucks will line the street for the community to purchase and enjoy.

Food truck friday's (Photo: Davis, Claire, WMAZ)

Street Party (March 24)

The street party will start at 4 p.m.on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street. The gates will open at 3 p.m. and have performances from Chaka Khan, the Eli Young Band, Booker T. Jones and David Nail. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 that day.

The Grand Finale Glow

This year's finale will be on the lawn at Wesleyan College beginning at 4 p.m. There will be family fun activities like disk dogs and hot air balloon rides. The rides are $10 each. There will also be live music and the finale will move to Central City Park at 10 p.m. for fireworks.

Fireworks closed out the International Cherry Blossom Festival Sunday at Wesleyan College, Macon, Ga.

