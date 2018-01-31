A fatal bus crash in Houston County on Monday has sparked conversation about whether or not school buses should or are required to have seat belts.

After reading comments from our viewers, we decided to look into the laws regarding seat belts on school buses.

Related: 'It could have been any one of our kids': Parents react to fatal Houston Co. bus crash

Here's what we found:

There are currently six states in the United States that require each school bus to have seats belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

They include:

California

New York

New Jersey

Texas

Louisiana

Florida

A few of the states that do not require seat belts have pending legislation to have them added.

However, there is not any known legislation pending in the Georgia General Assembly that would require seat belts on school buses.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV