Here's a recipe to add to your Super Bowl menu

Happy Super Bowl weekend!

Suzzane Johnson from the Southern Bits and Bites Series visited the WMAZ studio to talk Super Bowl.

Johnson shared recipes for guacamole and baby burritos, which are perfect to add to any Super Bowl potluck.

Here are the full recipes:

Guacamole

3 ripe avocados

1 lime

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cayenne

1 small onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, diced

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 tbsp. of chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. of minced garlic

In a large bowl, toss the scooped avocado with the juice of 1 lime. Using a fork, mash together the avocado with the salt and cayenne pepper. Then stir in the remaining ingredients, cover and allow to sit for at least 1 hour before serving.



Baby Burritos

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

1 8oz sour cream

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 package eggroll wrappers



Heat oil to 350 degrees in a fry daddy or Dutch oven. In a medium skillet, brown ground beef and drain. Return to the skillet and add in seasoning packet and ¼ cup of water. Simmer for ten minutes then remove from heat. Allow to cool for 5 minutes then mix in the sour cream and shredded cheese. Take an eggroll wrapper and fill with about 2 tbsp. of beef mixture. Roll up by folding both sides in, then rolling to close. Seal wrapper by rubbing a small amount of water with your fingers on the edge. Place seam side down on a sheet of parchment paper. Repeat with remaining burritos. Place 2-3 burritos in grease and fry for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.



