Here's where you can find Girl Scout cookies across Central Georgia

WMAZ 3:20 PM. EST March 01, 2018

One of the many topics of conversation around this  time of year is always Girl Scout cookies and where to find them. 

This weekend (March 4) is the last weekend for Girl Scout cookie booth sales, and we have your back.

The girl scouts in the our area have been hard at work since February 4 selling cookies to build their entrepreneurial skills, according to Alexandra Stine, the events and media manager with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia. 

Here's where you should be able to find Girl Scout cookie booths in Central Georgia this weekend: 

Bonaire

  • All Kroger locations

Byron

  • Tractor Supply

Forsyth

  • Walmart 

Fort Valley

  • Lane Southern Orchard

Gray

  • Chevy's Pizza
  • Ace Hardware (Saturday only)

Kathleen

  • Goodwill 
  • Lowes

Macon

  • All Kroger locations
  • All Walmart locations
  • Bass Pro
  • Jo-Ann Stores
  • The Society Garden in Ingleside Village (Saturday only) 

Milledgeville

  • All Walmart locations
  • Dunkin Donuts
  • KD-GCSU

Perry 

  • All Kroger locations
  • All Walmart locations

Warner Robins

  • All Walmart locations
  • Lowes
  • Old Navy
  • Steak-N-Shake (Watson Blvd.)
  • Stevi B's
  • Jo-Ann Stores

Almost 1 million girls throughout the nation participate in the cookie program each year, according to a Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia news release. 

