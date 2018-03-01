One of the many topics of conversation around this time of year is always Girl Scout cookies and where to find them.

This weekend (March 4) is the last weekend for Girl Scout cookie booth sales, and we have your back.

The girl scouts in the our area have been hard at work since February 4 selling cookies to build their entrepreneurial skills, according to Alexandra Stine, the events and media manager with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

Here's where you should be able to find Girl Scout cookie booths in Central Georgia this weekend:

Bonaire

All Kroger locations

Byron

Tractor Supply

Forsyth

Walmart

Fort Valley

Lane Southern Orchard

Gray

Chevy's Pizza

Ace Hardware (Saturday only)

Kathleen

Goodwill

Lowes

Macon

All Kroger locations

All Walmart locations

Bass Pro

Jo-Ann Stores

The Society Garden in Ingleside Village (Saturday only)

Milledgeville

All Walmart locations

Dunkin Donuts

KD-GCSU

Perry

All Kroger locations

All Walmart locations

Warner Robins

All Walmart locations

Lowes

Old Navy

Steak-N-Shake (Watson Blvd.)

Stevi B's

Jo-Ann Stores

Almost 1 million girls throughout the nation participate in the cookie program each year, according to a Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia news release.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV